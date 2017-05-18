Mideast Countries Looking Forward to Re-Engagement With US - Tillerson

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun Arab States Ready to Give Israel Security Guarantees After Withdrawal From Palestine - Jordanian Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The leaders of Arab countries are willing to re-establish their partnerships with the United States in anticipation of President Donald Trump's first visit to the Middle East on May 19, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a press conference on Thursday.

"Many of the leaders particularly in the Middle East, Central Asia, even parts of Africa… are ready for re-engagement with America," Tillerson stated. "There is a great anticipation of the president's trip, as to what could be accomplished."

Tillerson stressed that the purpose of Trump's visit to the Middle East is to convey a message that the United States is back to address the challenges that exist in the region.

The secretary of state also noted that despite the recent media reports alleging Trump shared sensitive information with Russian officials during a recent meeting in Washington, DC, most foreign countries look forward to continuing intelligence exchange with the United States.