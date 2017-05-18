Register
21:04 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Special forces from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, inspect the Tabqa dam, on May 12, 2017, after it had been recaptured earlier this week along with the adjacent city.

    US Relies on Kurds in Anti-Terror Due to Mutual Gain in Syria - Iraqi Kurds Rep

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    World
    Get short URL
    0 7701

    The US opt for cooperation with the Syrian Kurds in its anti-terrorism efforts, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) monitor the horizon in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Erdogan Vows Turkey Will 'Immediately' Respond to Attacks by Syrian Kurds Without Warning US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Washington is choosing to cooperate with the Syrian Kurds rather than with Turkish forces in its anti-terrorism efforts as Ankara has not been conducting its fight against terrorists properly and in line with US interests in Syria, Xosawi Bebekir, Iraqi Kurdistan representative to Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would not participate in the operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorist group because the United States planned to involve Syrian Kurdish militia People's Protection Units (YPG) in it.

    "The United States relies on the self-defense forces of the Syrian Kurds in its fight against the Islamic State as their interests coincide in this matter. The United States could have relied on Turkey's support in the fight against the Daesh, but it [Ankara] does not do it in a benefiting way and its interests do not always coincide with US interests on the Syrian issue," Bebekir said.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump received Erdogan at the White House to discuss the Kurdish issue among other topics. This matter is particularly relevant, as earlier this month Trump approved a plan to arm the YPG in order to intensify the fight against terrorists, despite Turkey's objections.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Washington 'Won't Stop Supporting' Syrian Kurds Despite Erdogan's Efforts
    The US leader was dodging Erdogan’s criticism over the Kurdish issue during the meeting to retain good relations with both parties, the Iraqi Kurdish representative argued.

    "Apparently, the United States maintains a balance between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds. Perhaps that is why Trump confined himself to general comments during the meeting with Erdogan," Bebekir added.

    Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia alliance, which includes the YPG, have been receiving support from the United States in fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria.

    Since taking the office, US President Donald Trump has been very critical of Syrian President Bashar Assad, calling the Syrian leader "an animal" and imposing new sanctions targeting the Syrian government and its supporters in late April in response to the alleged April 4 chemical weapon attack in Idlib. The Syrian government denied having chemical weapons.

    Related:

    All Arms Deliveries to Syria Must Be Directed to Damascus – Moscow on US Plan
    New US Sanctions on Damascus Allies to Hinder Anti-Terror Fight in Syria
    US Intelligence Says Daesh Putting Together New Chemical Weapons Cell in Syria
    US House Passes Bill to Impose Sanctions Against Syria's Foreign Backers
    Tags:
    anti-terrorism, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Bashar Assad, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok