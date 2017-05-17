NATO Committee Possesses No Knowledge on Nature of Information Trump Gave Lavrov

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed some highly classified information during a meeting with Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak. Trump responded, saying that he wanted to and had the right to share with Russian officials facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.

"I'm afraid I cannot comment on that because I don't know the nature of information that was shared, and it would be unfair to speculate," Pavel told reporters when asked if it was safe to share the information with the US administration in light of the reports.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington has such a desire.

On Tuesday, Trump's National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster told reporters that the US president had not shared any classified information with Lavrov as the officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.