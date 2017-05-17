NATO Committee Possesses No Knowledge on Nature of Information Trump Gave Lavrov

"I'm afraid I cannot comment on that because I don't know the nature of information that was shared, and it would be unfair to speculate," Pavel told reporters when asked if it was safe to share the information with the US administration in light of the reports.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington has such a desire.
On Tuesday, Trump's National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster told reporters that the US president had not shared any classified information with Lavrov as the officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)