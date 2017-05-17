US Ambassador, UN Envoy Discuss Syrian Political Path in Geneva

"Amb. Ensher and UN Envoy Staffan de Mistura met today on the margins of the ongoing Syria talks and discussed political path forward," the embassy said in a Twitter message.
On Tuesday, the sixth round of the UN-mediated intra-Syria negotiations kicked off in the Swiss city of Geneva. The round is expected to last until May 19.
A US Department of State official told Sputnik on Tuesday that the United States was sending its regular negotiations team to the talks.
