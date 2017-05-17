US Ambassador, UN Envoy Discuss Syrian Political Path in Geneva

© REUTERS/ Xu Jinquan/Pool UN Syria Envoy Proposes to Create Consultative Mechanism on Constitutional Issues

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to International Organizations Henry Enscher has met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva to discuss the political way forward in Syria, US Embassy Syria said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Amb. Ensher and UN Envoy Staffan de Mistura met today on the margins of the ongoing Syria talks and discussed political path forward," the embassy said in a Twitter message.

On Tuesday, the sixth round of the UN-mediated intra-Syria negotiations kicked off in the Swiss city of Geneva. The round is expected to last until May 19.

A US Department of State official told Sputnik on Tuesday that the United States was sending its regular negotiations team to the talks.