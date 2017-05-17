Russia Ready for Dialogue With US on Cybersecurity Issues - Foreign Ministry

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Russia Ready to Boost Counterterror Cooperation With Partners - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States on all issues of global cybersecurity, but the opposition of US President Donald Trump is preventing him from creating a team for practical cooperation, Andrey Krutskikh, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

“Our president already said so in Beijing. In particular, he noted that we had offered to the US side a whole range of agreements, including on incident prevention in the information sphere, so let us discuss and cooperate,” Krutskikh, who is also the special representative of the Russian president for international cooperation in information security, said..

According to the Russian official, such cooperation is possible if the United States were to present constructive suggestions and if it were ready for equal dialogue.

“We keep hearing that they do not have a team. The opposition is preventing Trump from creating such a negotiating team. All of our offers remain on the table. Because all of these attacks of global criminals, of global terrorism are of immediate interest. Therefore we need to joint efforts. We need a joint plan of action, we need to make sure we are on the same page. Trump’s opponents are preventing him from doing so,” Krutskikh added.