Register
05:39 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook HQ

    Thailand Pulls Back Threat to Block Facebook Over 'Illegal' Content

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    Thailand has backed off a threat to block Facebook, instead handing the social media platform court orders to remove content the government considers illegal.

    Last week, Thailand's broadcast regulator said it would ban Facebook starting Tuesday if the company fails to restrict 131 offending posts from being seen within the country. Among those pages, it said, were those threatening the country's national security or violating its lese majeste law, said to be the strictest in the world.

    US Kirby Chambliss of the Team Chambliss with his Edge 540 V3 plane competes during the Red Bull Air Race World Championship over the river Danube in Budapest on July 17, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK
    On the Run: Thailand Revokes Passport of Red Bull Heir Who Fled After Hit-And-Run
    The law makes remarks against the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Since Thailand's military government seized power in a coup three years ago, more than 100 people have been charged with such offenses and given record sentences. Many of the cases involved Facebook, in one way or another.

    Despite the threat, the site remained up and running after the Tuesday morning deadline had passed, as Thai authorities didn't deliver necessary court orders in time.

    Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the country's broadcast regulator, told reporters that Facebook had requested court orders before any action is taken. So far, Thailand had forwarded 34 court orders to the company. Ninety-seven more are still to be issued.

    "Facebook has already responded that it will comply when we have court orders," Takorn said.

    He added that online censorship regulations require the removal of not only websites that are a threat to stability but also those promoting other illegal content such as pornography and gambling.

    A Facebook logo
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Facebook Faces Shutdown in Thailand After Missing Deadline to Remove 'Illicit' Pages
    Thai authorities seem determined to make sure all material they consider illegal is not available for Thai citizens. If they fail to reach agreements with online services such as YouTube and Twitter, a threat to block the site completely typically follows.

    In April, Thailand declared it illegal to exchange information on the internet with three prominent government critics who often write about the country's monarchy.

    Facebook has been cooperating with the Thai government and already blocked hundreds of posts considered offensive to the royal family. Thousands of other websites have also been blocked.    

    Related:

    Two Policemen Injured in Series of 18 Attacks in Southern Thailand
    Moscow Warns Russian Tourists in Thailand of Terror Threat
    Sikorsky Expands Helicopter Operations in Asia With New Center in Thailand
    Tags:
    lese-majeste, ban, Facebook, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok