Oil Production Cut Deal Extension to Stabilize Market - Novak

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The extension of the oil production cut deal by nine months instead of six months gives greater certainty for the market recovery, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"We believe that this gives greater certainty in terms of market recovery," Novak told reporters when asked what the extension of the agreement on the reduction of oil production by nine months instead of six would give the market.

In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an agreement to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices. The deal prescribes the possibility of extension.

The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which joined the deal by promising to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC has already implemented its commitment while non-cartel countries have implemented over half of the agreed upon cuts.