Register
14:30 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese man stands near a screen displaying the Chinese national flag (File)

    New Silk Road Indicates China's Ambition for Global Leadership

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 36342

    On Monday, an international forum devoted to the One Belt One Road infrastructure project ended in the Chinese capital of Beijing. During the summit, China indicated its ambition for a global leadership role.

    The One Belt One Road initiative is also informally known as the New Silk Road, a large-scale infrastructure project, including the Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road, as well as a number of other China-led geopolitical initiatives across Eurasia.

    May 15, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during the welcome ceremony for the heads of the delegations participating in the Belt and Road Forum, at the Yanqi Lake International Convention Center.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    China's New Silk Road: 'When It Comes to Business There's No Need for War'
    The New Silk Road is believed to be one of the most ambitious economic projects of the first half of the 21st century.

    The project was proposed in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping to economically connect China with the rest of Eurasia. As its conception goes, the New Silk Road will connect the Chinese market with Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

    However, the project will be bigger than a logistics network for delivering Chinese-made goods to those markets. According to the Chinese president, the New Silk Road is a project of a civilizational scope, meant to unite nations on their way to development and prosperity.

    What China Needs to Take the Lead

    The first of its kind, the forum held on May 14-15 in Beijing ended with a "triumph" for China, according to Gevorg Mirzayan, associate professor at the Department of Political Sciences of the Finance University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    'New Silk Road': Chinese Banks Set to Invest Big in Global Project
    The forum involved participants from over 100 countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia, including 28 national leaders. Among them were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Czech President Milos Zeman and Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras.

    According to Mirzayan, it is no surprise that leaders and businessmen from around the world visited the Chinese capital to participate in the summit.

    "Xi said that China would unveil over $120 billion for new projects within the New Silk Road framework. According to some estimates, China’s spending on the project may reach a total of several trillion dollars. The final declaration of the forum was written in a manner to disperse concerns that by implementing the project Beijing wants to drag other countries into its geo-economic orbit," Mirzayan wrote in an op-ed for Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, the Chinese leader said that all countries, even those remote from China-Europe transportation routes, are welcome to join the New Silk Road initiative.

    "No matter if they are from Asia and Europe, or Africa or the Americas, they are all cooperative partners in building the Belt and Road," the Chinese leader said during the opening of the forum.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar
    Xi: China 'Has No Intentions to Impose Its Will' on Other States Via Silk Road
    He added that Beijing expects to "create is a big family of harmonious coexistence."

    "Of course, Xi did not mention who is going to be the head of this family. This is a rhetorical question," Mirzayan noted.

    A recent article in The Economist read that the New Silk Road project is the "clearest expression so far of Xi’s determination to break with Deng Xiaoping’s dictum to 'hide our capabilities and bide our time; never try to take the lead,'" it read.

    According to the magazine, The Belt and Road Forum laid out "China’s claim to global leadership."

    However, Mirzayan wondered whether Beijing is ready to the role of a global leader.

    According to him, despite the fact that China has a well-performing economy and a lot of spare money, the country lacks several crucial features.

    First, China currently cannot offer a globally attractive ideological model, like, for example, the United States-led liberal-democratic vision of the world.

    "Beijing is promoting its specific vision of socialism, including a fairly developing state based on a set of national values and ideals. However, this model is not well developed yet," the author pointed out.

    Giant Dragon
    © Flickr/ Martijn Nijenhuis
    China's New Silk Road to Facilitate Transit to a 'New Form of International Relations'
    Second, China is not ready for an active political role in the international arena. According to Mirzayan, Beijing does not want to take the risk and make independent decisions on important global issues such as Syria and others.

    Finally, despite the size and capabilities of the Chinese military, its global force projection capacity remains in question.

    "Until China develops its military and political capabilities to the level of its economic power it is hard to talk about China as a global leader. At most China will remain a junior partner of the US," Mirzayan pointed out.

    China’s Regional Ambitions

    Meanwhile, while China’s prospects for global leadership are doubtful, its regional ambitions are out of question, according to the expert.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject
    During his speech at the opening ceremony of the forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the creation of an economic development belt and organization of mutually beneficial trade between Asia and Europe seem to be important initiatives and also reflect the overall need for coordination of diverse integration processes on the Eurasian continent and in other regions of the world.

    "In fact, the Russian president proposed integration between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the New Silk Road, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and ASEAN," Mirzayan wrote.

    While Beijing is likely to face opposition from ASEAN members, Central Asia is ready for Chinese investments. Beijing has serious plans of economic expansion in the region, which is likely to result in growing Chinese influence over Central Asia.

    According to Mirzayan, such a scenario is not a threat for Russia because Beijing’s priority goal is to "stabilize regimes in Central Asian countries via gradual economic and social development," which also serves Moscow’s interests.

    He pointed out that China is unlikely to squeeze Russia out of the region because Beijing does not want confrontation with Moscow. China understands that its plans to develop transportation routes to Europe are impossible without good ties with Russia due to security reasons.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China's New Silk Road Project Falls Short of Russia's Expectations
    China's New Silk Road Project Has 'Enormous Potential' to Benefit Russia
    Heart of Eurasia: a Closer Look at the Key Region of China's New Silk Road
    Putin: Russia Will Actively Participate in 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative
    Tags:
    investments, infrastructure, cooperation, trade, One Belt One Road, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Eurasian Economic Union, ASEAN, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Central Asia, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok