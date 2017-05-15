US, Kazakhstan Open Nuclear Security Training Center in Alatau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Energy has opened a Nuclear Security Training Center in Kazakhstan, the National Nuclear Security Administration said in a press release on Monday.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan, in cooperation with the United States Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration…opened its Nuclear Security Training Center (NSTC) May 12 in Alatau, Kazakhstan," the release stated.

The release noted the NSTC will train people from local, regional and international nuclear facilities and organizations on nuclear security and best practices.

Kazakhstan announced its plan to build the NSTC in 2012 at a Nuclear Security Summit, the release added.