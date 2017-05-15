Over 300,000 Machines Worldwide Hit By Ransomware Attack - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A global ransomware attack is slowing down, but it has already hit hundreds of thousands of computer systems in more than one hundred countries, US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As of this morning… [the attack] infected more than 300,000 machines," Bossert stated. "The good news is the infection rates have slowed over the weekend."

On May 12, the Kaspersky Lab company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets located in Russia.

Kaspersky Lab reported the attack was carried out with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry, which infected computers in an effort by cyber attackers to extort money.