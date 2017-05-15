Register
15 May 2017
    Employees of anti-virus program development Kaspersky Lab work at their company's offices in Moscow, on March 10, 2011

    Kaspersky Lab Registers Sixfold Decline in WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattacks

    © AFP 2017/ ALEXEY SAZONOV
    Russia' Kaspersky Lab IT company on Monday registered that the number of cyberattacks with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry has decreased sixfold, the company said in a statement.

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Risk of New WannaCry Ransomware Attack Persists - UK National Crime Agency
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company confirmed its earlier report about 45,000 attack attempts against the users with the company's software, however a more "accurate picture" of the attacks around the world estimated that there had been about 200,000 attacks.

    "The number of WannaCry attack attempts detected by Kaspersky Lab on Monday 15th May has declined six-fold compared to the same time on Friday 12th. This suggests the infection may be coming under control," the statement said.

    On Friday, the Kaspersky Lab company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets located in Russia. On Sunday, Europol estimated the number of users affected by the ransomware had reached 200,000 in 150 countries.

