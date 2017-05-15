Kaspersky Lab Registers Sixfold Decline in WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company confirmed its earlier report about 45,000 attack attempts against the users with the company's software, however a more "accurate picture" of the attacks around the world estimated that there had been about 200,000 attacks.

"The number of WannaCry attack attempts detected by Kaspersky Lab on Monday 15th May has declined six-fold compared to the same time on Friday 12th. This suggests the infection may be coming under control," the statement said.

On Friday, the Kaspersky Lab company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets located in Russia. On Sunday, Europol estimated the number of users affected by the ransomware had reached 200,000 in 150 countries.