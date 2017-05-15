Register
18:48 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    Why North Korea's Latest Missile Launch Sparks Global Concern

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    World
    Get short URL
    154641

    North Korea claimed it successfully tested a new mid-range ballistic missile on Sunday. The rocket called Hwasong-12 was launched in the vicinity of Kusong, a city in North Pyongan province, flew about 700 kilometers and fell into the Sea of Japan.

    The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Military Assessment of the Security Challenges in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Japan Defense Chief, US Pacific Command Head to Discuss N Korean Missile Launch
    Pyongyang said that the missile test was conducted, taking into account the security of neighboring states. According to KCNA, the launched was aimed at "testing the tactical and technical capabilities of a missile of a new type, capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead."

    The agency also quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who one again warned the United States against provocative actions and threatened it with a "retaliation strike."

    According to Yonhap, Kim Jong-un personally supervised the launch of the Hwasong-12 surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

    The missile fell in the Sea of Japan, just 100 kilometers from the coast of the Primorye Region in Russia.

    According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile flew at a large distance and away from Russia’s territory.

    In this image released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, flanked by South Korean destroyers, from left, Yang Manchun and Sejong the Great, and the U.S.Navy's Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, transit the western Pacific Ocean Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    Surgical US Strike Would Only 'Make North Korea Madder'
    "The launch posed no threat to the security of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

    At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin was on an official visit to a forum in Beijing. Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed concern over Pyongyang’s missile tests. In turn, NATO called the launch a provocation. The Japanese government lodged a protest over the missile test.

    "They [Putin and Xi] had a detailed discussion on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. They expressed concern over the future developments and the current level of escalation, including the latest [missile] launch," Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

    According to Reuters, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the incident. Diplomatic sources told Reuters that the meeting was preliminarily scheduled for Tuesday, May 16. Resolutions previously adopted by the UNSC banned North Korea from any activities related to the development of nuclear weapons and delivery systems.

    A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with a file footage, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting After North Korean Missile Launch
    It was also reported that on Sunday, representatives of North Korea and South Korea had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the New Silk Road forum in Beijing. As a result of the meeting, a South Korean lawmaker told journalists that, according to his impressions, Pyongyang is ready for an inter-Korean summit.

    At the same time, the new South Korean President Moon Jae-in has repeatedly said that dialogue with North Korea is possible only if Pyongyang changes its policy and makes concessions.

    United States Envoy to UN Nikki Haley told ABC that Pyongyang’s latest missile launch stemmed from Kim Jong-un’s "state of paranoia."

    She added that the US will continue to "tighten the screws" on North Korea with international pressure and possible new sanctions.

    Meanwhile, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported citing local authorities that a US naval airstrike carrier group led by the USS Ronald Raegan stationed at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan took to the sea on a long mission. The group comprises a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a missile carrying cruiser and at least two missile destroyers. The group is being accompanied by a nuclear submarine.

    People at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    US to Impose North Korea Sanctions Despite No Clear Strategy
    In mid-April, it was reported that the Pentagon sent a naval airstrike carrier group led by the USS Carl Vinson to the region, following the test launch of a North Korean ballistic missile. A Pukguksong-2 mid-range missile flew for 60 km and reached a maximum flight altitude of 189 km.

    At the time, Pyongyang claimed that the missile test was aimed at practicing potential strikes at US bases in Japan.

    In an April interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that he asked the Chinese president to tell the North Korean leadership, that in addition to aircraft carriers, the US has nuclear submarines. Thus, the US president indicated Washington’s resoluteness towards the North Korean nuclear problem.

    Trump also said China could have trade preferences with the US if Beijing helps resolve the crisis.

    However, the White House press office did not publish details regarding the talks between Trump and Xi. According to the newspaper, an hourlong phone conversation took place on April 11.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin on N Korea Missile Test: Overthrow of Regimes, Invasions Provoke Arms Race
    Pyongyang Claims It Successfully Tested Intermediate Ballistic Missile
    North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Posed No Threat to Russia - MoD
    Russia Air Defenses in Far East on High Alert Amid Pyongyang Missile Test
    Tags:
    missile launch, nuclear weapons, security, UN Security Council, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, China, United States, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok