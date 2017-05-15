UK NHS Staff Failed to Prevent Cyberattack by Timely Security Patch Setup

© AP Photo/ Katsumi Kasahara, File Japanese Hitachi Company Among Massive Cyberattack Victims - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The NHS Digital representative said in an interview with the Sky News broadcaster that the security patch became available on the corporate portal as far back as April 25 and NHS computer staff received a link to download the patch on April 27.

"Our understanding is that if that had been acted on it would have prevented [the attack]," the NHS official said.

Since Friday, 200,000 computers across 150 countries were hit by the ransomware cyberattacks, according to the Europol.

Numerous UK hospitals, in particular in England and Scotland, have experienced problems with their computers over the weekend due to the cyberattack.

On Monday, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd is chairing an emergency interdepartmental COBRA meeting to address the issue.