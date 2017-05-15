RT Receives Mexican Press Club Award for Contributing to Diversity of Viewpoints

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The award acknowledged the influence exhibited by RT that provides "an alternative outlook on events," the secretary general noted.

"RT is playing an enormous role in the international arena, the broadcaster is contributing to the diversity of viewpoints through its professional and conscientious work," Mexican Press Club Secretary General Celeste Saenz de Miera said, as quoted by the RT press service.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Ultranationalists Attack RT Ruptly Producer in Seoul - Reports

This is the fourth time RT has been one of the winners of the contest of national and international reporters held by the Mexican Press Club. In March, the Spanish-language broadcaster received three awards from the organization, including one for its exclusive interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

In 2016, the Spanish-language branch of RT received an award for "The best media coverage," in particular, for its reporting on the situation in Syria. In 2014 and 2015, the broadcaster was twice named "The best television channel."

RT operates a number of cable and satellite television channels in a number of languages and is directed at a foreign audience. The channels provide 24-hour news coverage and airs documentaries, talk shows and debates.

Mexican Press Club’s Award was established in 1952. The professional jury comprised of all the members of the club praises the most important achievements in media around the world.