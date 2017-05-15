Register
15:46 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture.

    Vietnamese Government Allegedly Involved in Cyberattacks on Foreign Companies

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    World
    Get short URL
    0 67 0 0

    According to an US cybersecurity company, a group of hackers allegedly linked to the Vietnamese government have targeted transnational companies, foreign governments, journalists and others in a cyberattack.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    No EU Institution Hit by Global Cyberattack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of hackers allegedly linked to the Vietnamese government have targeted transnational companies, foreign governments, journalists and others in a cyberattack, the motive behind which was espionage, US cybersecurity company FireEye said in a report.

    “Based on incident response investigations, product detections, and intelligence observations along with additional publications on the same operators, FireEye assesses that APT32 is a cyber-espionage group aligned with Vietnamese government interests. The targeting of private sector interests by APT32 is notable and FireEye believes the actor poses significant risk to companies doing business in, or preparing to invest in, the country,” the report, published on Monday, reads.

    According to the report, Vietnamese, US, Philippine and European companies fell victim to the attacks by the so-called APT32 group (also known as the OceanLotus Group) from 2014 to 2017.

    In response to the FireEye’s report, Hanoi refuted the allegations and denied its involvement in any kind of the cyber espionage.

    "The Government of Viet Nam does not allow any form of cyber-attacks against organizations or individuals … All cyber-attacks or threats to cybersecurity must be condemned and severely punished in accordance with regulations and laws," the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said, as quoted by the CNBC broadcaster.

    In April, the international police cooperation agency Interpol said that its anti-cybercrime operation in Southeast Asia showed that around 270 websites in the region, among them several government portals with information on citizens, were laden with a malware code.

    According to Interpol, almost 9,000 command and control servers in eight member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Vietnam is a part of, were compromised through ransomware, DDoS attacks and spam.

    Related:

    Perpetrators of Friday Worldwide Cyberattack Extorted Over $42,000
    Russia Not Involved in Recent Major Cyberattack, Ransomware Originated in US
    Microsoft President Calls for 'Urgent Collective Action' After Major Cyberattack
    Tags:
    cybersecurity, cyberattack, FireEye, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok