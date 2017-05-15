Gazprom, CNPC, China Huaneng Group Agree on Electric Power Industry Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gazprom, CNPC and China Huaneng Group agreed on cooperation in the sphere of electric power industry on the territory of China, the Russian energy giant said in a statement Monday.

"Alexey Miller and Wang Yilin [CNPC chairman] signed a memorandum of understanding between PJSC Gazprom, CNPC and China Huaneng Group on cooperation in electric power industry on Chinese territory. The document indicates the intention of the parties to explore the possibility of joint implementation of projects to build thermal power plants," the statement said.

Moreover, Gazprom and CNPC signed a contract for pre-design research of a project to build underground gas storage facilities in China, the Russian energy giant said following a meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, and CNPC Chairman Wang Yilin.

"In the presence of Alexey Miller and Wang Yilin, three contracts were concluded for pre-design studies for the construction of underground gas storage facilities," the statement said.