Erdogan: 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative Could Contribute to Defeat of Terrorism

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The "One Belt, One Road" initiative proposed by China in order to develop infrastructure projects could contribute to the defeat of terrorism in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

"It will be an initiative that would put an end to terrorism. This cooperation model would be beneficial for everyone," Erdogan said at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation earlier in the day.

The Turkish leader added that the initiative was expected to contribute to sustainable growth and to improvement of life quality.

In 2013, Beijing launched "One Belt, One Road" aimed at strengthening ties between Eurasian countries and at development of infrastructure across the continent. The initiative focuses mainly on the Maritime Silk Route and on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt.