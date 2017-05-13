Reuters Declines to Comment on RT's Request to Publish Retraction

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the agency published an article on its website that suggested, citing unnamed US intelligence sources, that French-language versions of RT and Sputnik news agency spread "fake news" and propaganda targeting then French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron. On Friday, RT published an open letter demanding the agency to refute unsubstantiated claims and to issue a prompt correction to its report.

"Reuters stands by the fairness and accuracy of its coverage, and always seeks to provide fair comment," Abbe Serphos said on Friday, answering the request of Sputnik to comment on the letter of the RT news outlet.

The official also refused to answer a question about the fact that the claims made by Reuters had been released without any comments from any representatives of the RT and without any evidence.

"We decline to comment further," Serphos said, answering a question whether the news agency would cover the position of the TV channel under the principles of balanced journalism.

According to the broadcaster, Reuters has published accusations against RT for "the fourth time in recent months" without conducting proper fact-checking activities or "providing the network with the right to comment" citing two cases in February and one in April.

On Sunday, Macron won French presidential runoff 66.1 percent of the votes. His inauguration will be held on May 14.