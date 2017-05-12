Canada Legislation Seeks Ban on Oil Tankers in British Columbia - Ministry

© AFP 2017/ ROBYN BECK Massive Oil Spill Occurs Next to Aboriginal Reservation in Canada

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Canadian government has introduced legislation to formalize a moratorium on large oil tankers in the province of British Columbia, Transport Canada announced in a press release on Friday.

"This legislation will prohibit oil tankers carrying crude and persistent oils as cargo from stopping, loading or unloading at ports or marine installations in northern British Columbia," the release stated.

The ban extends from Canada’s border with the US state of Alaska to the northern tip of Vancouver Island in the south, the release explained.

The ban excludes vessels carrying less than 12,500 metric tons of petroleum, which supply northern communities with critical shipments of heating oil and other products, the release added.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!