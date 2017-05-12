Erdogan Seeking 'New Beginning' With US After Trump's Decision to Arm Kurds

"I see this visit of mine as a new beginning in the Turkish-American relationship. We have observed that some of the information we received [from Washington] is insufficient. God willing, this visit will be a new beginning in that regard," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.
On Tuesday, despite objections from Turkey, US President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, a key component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in order to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia and in the United States) in Syria.
Erdogan noted, at the same time, that he was "not attaching importance" to reports on the US decision, stating that the United States is still undergoing a "transition process."
"These are of course developments that contradict our strategic ties. We do not wish to see this happen, so we’ll talk about on this. I have always said, and I say it again: Trying to fight one terror organization with the help of another terror organization is not an ideal policy," Erdogan said.
Erdogan will hold a meeting with Trump in Washington on Tuesday, May 16.
All comments
Show new comments (0)