Erdogan Seeking 'New Beginning' With US After Trump's Decision to Arm Kurds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his desire on Friday to launch a "new beginning" in relations with the United States at the upcoming visit to Washington amid tensions, caused by the recent US decision to start arms deliveries to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia in Syria.

"I see this visit of mine as a new beginning in the Turkish-American relationship. We have observed that some of the information we received [from Washington] is insufficient. God willing, this visit will be a new beginning in that regard," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.

On Tuesday, despite objections from Turkey, US President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, a key component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in order to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia and in the United States) in Syria.

The US plan was criticized by Ankara, since it considers the YPG militia to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Erdogan noted, at the same time, that he was "not attaching importance" to reports on the US decision, stating that the United States is still undergoing a "transition process."

"These are of course developments that contradict our strategic ties. We do not wish to see this happen, so we’ll talk about on this. I have always said, and I say it again: Trying to fight one terror organization with the help of another terror organization is not an ideal policy," Erdogan said.

Erdogan will hold a meeting with Trump in Washington on Tuesday, May 16.