McMaster: Trump's Decision on Sending US Troops to Afghanistan Yet to Come

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has not determined yet whether he would send additional US military troops to Afghanistan, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said in a briefing on Friday.
When asked whether Trump has decided on deployment of new US forces into Afghanistan, McMaster stated, "The president has not made a decision yet on a course of action."
In the next few weeks, the White House will have an opportunity for creating a "much more effective strategy" on Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the region overall, McMaster noted.
