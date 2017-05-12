Palestinian Leader, Russian Muftis Council Head to Discuss Interstate Relations

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Abbas: Palestine 'Appreciates Russia's Efforts to Counter Terrorism', Help Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Chairman of the Russia Muftis Council (RMC) Ravil Gaynutdin will meet on May 13 in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations between the two states, the RMC press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"The parties will discuss the relations between Russia and Palestine, including the spheres of religion, education, pilgrimage, prevention of extremism, and the issue of charity," the press service said.

The RMC noted that Abbas and Gaynutdin had "long-standing brotherly relations" with their meetings taking place on a regular basis.

On Thursday, the Palestinian leader arrived in Russia with a three day visit.

