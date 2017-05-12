Palestinian Leader, Russian Muftis Council Head to Discuss Interstate Relations

"The parties will discuss the relations between Russia and Palestine, including the spheres of religion, education, pilgrimage, prevention of extremism, and the issue of charity," the press service said.
The RMC noted that Abbas and Gaynutdin had "long-standing brotherly relations" with their meetings taking place on a regular basis.
On Thursday, the Palestinian leader arrived in Russia with a three day visit.
