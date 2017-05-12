Register
    People wave the flags of Georgia (R) and the European Union (L) during celebrations for the signing of an association agreement with the EU in Tbilisi on June 27, 2014

    Over 80% of Georgian Citizens in Favor of Joining EU - Poll

    Eighty-four percent of Georgian citizens want their country to join the European Union because of the economic benefits the accession will bring, a poll showed on Friday.

    Georgia's dancers perform during celebrations for the signing of an association agreement with the EU in Tbilisi on June 27, 2014
    EU Adopts Regulation on Visa-Free Travel for Georgia
    TBILISI (Sputnik) According to the poll conducted by the US National Democratic Institute, 59 percent believe that the EU membership will improve the country's economy. The survey added that over 70 percent of Georgians supported NATO membership, believing that the country's security will be improved.

    The poll also showed that 63 percent of the respondents considered Russia as the country that poses a threat to Georgia.

    Since the Rose Revolution in Georgia in 2003, the country's leadership has been striving to enter western institutions and groups, such as the European Union and NATO.

    In August 2008, Russia and Georgia engaged in a five-day war after Tbilisi launched a military offensive against South Ossetia, which earlier proclaimed independence from the country.

    On June 27, 2014, Brussels and Tbilisi signed the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, which entered into force on July 1, 2016.

    In March 2017, the European Union allowed visa-free travel for all Georgian citizens for a period of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

    The poll was conducted from April 7 to April 28 and involved about 2,500 people.

