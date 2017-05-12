RT Asks Reuters to Refute Allegations of Spreading Fake News on French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The article in question was published on the agency's website on May 9 and suggested, citing unnamed US intelligence sources, that French-language versions of RT and Sputnik news agency spread fake news and propaganda.

"Since Reuters news agency failed to substantiate the accusations against the RT and failed to give the RT an opportunity to respond to them before publishing, we demand that an official refutation of the false information spread about the RT is published immediately," the RT said in an open letter.

The broadcaster said in its letter that the claims made by Reuters were released without any comments from any representatives of the RT and without any proof.

© REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo Sputnik Correspondent Banned From Macron’s Celebration Site in Front of Louvre

The RT stressed that it had no other opportunity to inform Reuters readers about the fact that the article contained false information than to demand an official denial of the published claims.

Last week, Sputnik news agency rejected accusations made by then French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! (EM!) party of spreading "fake news" about the candidate's alleged offshore bank accounts stressing that it had published only two stories on the offshore allegations: the first covered Macron's rebuttal of the claims, while the second reported on the complaint filed by his party.