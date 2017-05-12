Russia, China Presidents, UN Chief to Speak at 'One Belt, One Road' Forum

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and the United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak at the opening ceremony of the international "One Belt, One Road" forum in Beijing, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"Our president [Putin] along with the leader of People's Republic of China [Xi] and the UN secretary-general [Guterres] will speak at the forum opening," Ushakov told reporters.

According to the presidential aide, Putin will present Russian vision of the prospects for the economic cooperation in Eurasia.

The high-level international forum dedicated to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative is scheduled to take place in China on May 14-15. According to media reports, at least 28 leaders have already confirmed their participation in the forum.

