15:00 GMT +312 May 2017
    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC

    Trump-Lavrov Photo Row: Russian Journalists Appeal to US Media's Professionalism

    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    The Russian Union of Journalists on Friday called on US media not to lose sight of the professionalism they have always exhibited amid the controversy surrounding the publication of photos from a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    MOSCO (Sputnik) — Trump and Lavrov met in Washington on Wednesday, and only two photographers, one from each country, were present at the meeting. The Russian photojournalist was a TASS employee who regularly serves as Lavrov's personal photographer. Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry and TASS published photos from the meeting, while the US side released no official images, something that was later decried by the US media.

    "We are urging our US colleagues to maintain sound judgment and to remain reasonable, we are asking them to remember high professionalism standards that their colleagues had always demonstrated in the past, [we are] hoping that despite any political situation whatever it is they would stay true to their profession and to journalists' solidarity," the union's statement read.

    US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Russian TASS News Agency Comments on US Media Hysteria Over Lavrov-Trump Photos
    On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stressed that Russia had told the US side in advance that there would be a TASS photographer present at the meeting.

    White House deputy spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that, with regard to photographs, proper protocol was followed during the meeting.

    Tags:
    media, Sergei Lavrov, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
