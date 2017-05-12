Trump-Lavrov Photo Row: Russian Journalists Appeal to US Media's Professionalism

MOSCO (Sputnik) — Trump and Lavrov met in Washington on Wednesday, and only two photographers, one from each country, were present at the meeting. The Russian photojournalist was a TASS employee who regularly serves as Lavrov's personal photographer. Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry and TASS published photos from the meeting, while the US side released no official images, something that was later decried by the US media.

"We are urging our US colleagues to maintain sound judgment and to remain reasonable, we are asking them to remember high professionalism standards that their colleagues had always demonstrated in the past, [we are] hoping that despite any political situation whatever it is they would stay true to their profession and to journalists' solidarity," the union's statement read.

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Russian TASS News Agency Comments on US Media Hysteria Over Lavrov-Trump Photos

On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stressed that Russia had told the US side in advance that there would be a TASS photographer present at the meeting.

White House deputy spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that, with regard to photographs, proper protocol was followed during the meeting.