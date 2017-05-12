Trump-Lavrov Photo Row: Russian Journalists Appeal to US Media's Professionalism

MOSCO (Sputnik) — Trump and Lavrov met in Washington on Wednesday, and only two photographers, one from each country, were present at the meeting. The Russian photojournalist was a TASS employee who regularly serves as Lavrov's personal photographer. Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry and TASS published photos from the meeting, while the US side released no official images, something that was later decried by the US media.
#Lavrov — @realDonaldTrump meeting has just started | В Овальном кабинете началась встреча С.Лаврова с Д.Трампом#RussiaUSA #РоссияСША pic.twitter.com/7raFrkWhiC— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) 10 мая 2017 г.
"We are urging our US colleagues to maintain sound judgment and to remain reasonable, we are asking them to remember high professionalism standards that their colleagues had always demonstrated in the past, [we are] hoping that despite any political situation whatever it is they would stay true to their profession and to journalists' solidarity," the union's statement read.
White House deputy spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that, with regard to photographs, proper protocol was followed during the meeting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)