US 'Scared' of Photos Made at Lavrov, Trump Meeting - Sputnik Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump and Lavrov met in Washington on Wednesday, with only two photographers, one from each side, admitted to the meeting, while the general press was denied an accreditation for the event. Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry published photos from the meeting, while the US side released no official photos, which triggered hysteria in the US media.

"America is scared of 'Russian' photos. I will not be surprised if soon they start examining them in the Congress," Simonyan wrote on Twitter.

В Америке испугались «русских» фотографий. Не удивлюсь, если скоро их начнут изучать в Конгрессе. https://t.co/qKNXwQmUNe — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 11 мая 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the US media was in "intellectual agony" due to the fact that the White House denied access to their reporters to the meeting.

As regards the US media outlets, some of them refused to publish photos of Trump and Lavrov like Fox News, while the others stressed that they had to use photos made by the Russian photographer as US journalists were denied access.