Mattis, Fallon Discuss NATO, N Korea During Meeting in London - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and his British counterpart Michael Fallon discussed the ongoing tensions in North Korea, as well as the North American Treaty Organization (NATO) during their meeting in London, the Pentagon said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon yesterday in London," the release stated. "The leaders discussed defense trade, defense posture issues, Afghanistan, NATO, and North Korea."

The release noted that Mattis thanked Fallon for the UK's leadership in NATO, its increase in defense spending and ways that NATO can adapt to increased threats around the world.

The two leaders plan to continue their bilateral discussions about shared security interests and the US-UK bilateral defense agenda, the release added.

