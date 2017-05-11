Children of Fallen Syrian Servicemen Visit Russia’s Artek Center in Crimea

© Sputnik/ Yuriy Lashov Syrian Orphans to Make New Friends in Russia's Children Recreation Center Artek

SIMFEROPOL (Russia) (Sputnik)Nine Syrian children, whose fathers were Syrian soldiers killed during the ongoing military conflict in their country, have come to the Russian international children center Artek in Crimea, Artek’s press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Nine young Syrians aged 15-16, who have arrived at Artek, are children of the Syrian servicemen from Damascus, who were killed in the fight against the international terrorism," the press service said.

These Syrian children, as well as children from 35 other states arrived in Crimea to spend their holidays at the Morskoy children summer’s camp, which is one of 10 camps at Artek.

The fact these the children, who arrived at the invitation of the Foundation for Social and Cultural Initiatives, do not speak Russian does not prevent them from communicating with their Russian peers, Artek’s press service said.

They will also participate in the International Children Military Historical Assembly "Eternal Flame-2017" that is taking place in Artek. The children have already visited the city of Sevastopol, where they took part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations.

