Register
17:46 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A group of officers from the Russian Defense Ministry's Special Operations Forces was awarded with medals for showing extraordinary courage combating terrorists in Syria

    Tactical Superiority: How 16 Russian Special Forces Took Out 300 Terrorists

    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    0 1169191

    A group of officers from the Russian Defense Ministry's Special Operations Forces was decorated with medals for showing unprecedented courage in the fight against terrorists in Syria; the decree to this effect was earlier issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Russian Aviation, Special Forces Play Key Role in Crushing Daesh Near Palmyra
    May 10 saw four officers from the Russian Defense Ministry's Special Operations Forces awarded medals for showing extraordinary courage combatting terrorists in Syria, according to Russia's Rossiya-24 television channel.

    The relevant decree was earlier issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rossiya-24 reported.

    During an award ceremony, a commander of the group who was awarded a Gold Star and named a Hero of the Russian Federation said that they were part of a 16-strong Russian military unit which managed to successfully repulse attacks conducted by 300 jihadists.

    "We avoided casualties due to good shelter and location. Besides, we had a good advantage in terms of armament and equipment, including thermal imaging sights. All this added to our success," the commander said. 

    He also heaped praised on the courageous actions of each and every serviceman of the unit who was committed to fulfilling the tasks assigned to him.

    The video shows the Russian Special Operation Forces' actions in Syria.

    Independent Russian security expert Igor Nikolaychuk told Sputnik that the terrorists were defeated also thanks to tactics employed in the preparation and use of Russian Special Forces' groups.

    "First and foremost, I would single out the strategies which have been in place since the Afghan war, when the problem of anti-terrorist activity was being resolved with the help of small-size, mobile and well-trained groups," Nikolaychuk said, referring to the legendary Alfa anti-terrorist group. 

    "This is a very interesting story and much, as they say, remains behind the scenes. In any case, I think that glorious traditions will continue and we see that the work style of the Russian Special Forces was never scrapped," he noted.

    "Training is constantly being improved, and the current Special Operations Forces are touted as highly professional and elite troops," Nikolaychyuk concluded.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Russian Aviation Conducted Over 77,000 Airstrikes in Syria Since 2015
    Throughout the civil war in Syria, government troops have fought numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations such as Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia; the conflict has lasted about six years.

    In March 2017, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said that Russia's Aerospace Forces and Special Operations Forces played a key role in decimating Daesh terrorists in the battle for the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Assad Not Ruling Out Russian Ground Troops' Help in Syria
    Over 150 Russian Troops Deployed to Syria for Mine Clearing in Palmyra - MoD
    Reports of Russia's Supply of 10 Su-24 Attack Aircraft to Syria 'False'
    Russia to Start Upgrading Tartus Facility in Syria for Hosting Aircraft Carriers
    Tags:
    advantage, courage, jihadists, terrorists, armament, war, special forces, Daesh, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok