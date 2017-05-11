Register
16:14 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    American Patriot missiles (File)

    'Trying to Balance' Missiles: US Faces Ballistic Dilemma in Baltic States

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    World
    Get short URL
    470824

    In considering the deployment of Patriot missiles in the Baltic States, the United States seeks to meet Baltic leaders' wishes but at the same time fears retaliation from Moscow, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik.

    US Secretary Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    ‘Russian Threat’ May Cause US to Deploy Patriot Missiles To Lithuania
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov commented on Washington's intention to temporarily deploy its Patriot anti-ballistic missile batteries in the Baltic States.

    According to Konovalov, the move indicates that the White House is trying to balance between its desire to court Baltic leaders and concerns over Russia responding in kind.

    On Wednesday, Reuters quoted unnamed US officials as saying that "a Patriot missile battery could be deployed briefly to the Baltic region during NATO exercises in July that focus on air defense."

    Earlier, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned of the pitfalls of a "destabilizing" Russian missile deployment near the Baltic States, a clear nod to the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

    Washington will "deploy only defensive systems to make certain that sovereignty is respected. The specific systems that we bring are those that we determine necessary," Mattis said during a news briefing with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

    His statement came as Russia prepares for its large-scale Zapad military exercises in the west of the country, set to take place in August and September.

    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Czech Republic Wants to Join NATO Battalions in Baltic States
    As many as 100,000 Russian troops are expected to take part. Zapad exercises will also be held in the Russian enclave Kaliningrad, which is located between Poland and Lithuania.

    Commenting on the issue, Ivan Konovalov described the planned deployment of the Patriot missiles in the Baltic States as an indication of Washington's desire to meet the Baltic leaders' demands.

    "Most likely, this is a request of the leaders of the Baltic States, which will gradually become the most militarized zone in Europe, according to analytical data," Konovalov said.

    He recalled that despite the small military budgets of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, these three Baltic countries spent about one and a half billion dollars on military expenditures in 2016 – a figure that will increase to two billion dollars by 2020.

    "This is a huge sum given the [small size of] the territories of these countries. At the same time, they want additional military spending from the US in the form of the Patriot system being supplied on a permanent basis," Konovalov said.

    However, Americans are unwilling to do so because they are concerned about possible retaliatory measures on the part of Russia, according to him.

    "The Americans cannot say 'no' to the Baltic leaders, for they see them as allies, but at the same time they do not want to deploy the Patriot missiles on a permanent basis because they understand perfectly well that it will irritate Russia," Konovalov added.

    "They also realize the fact that that the Patriot batteries are related to the missile defense system and that Russia's possible retaliation will be severe. That is why the United States is trying to balance," he pointed out.

    Operation Summer Shield
    © Photo: Facebook/U.S. Mission to NATO
    NATO Drills in Latvia Really 'Just Part of Blatant Anti-Russian Propaganda War'
    Right now, a company of American servicemen, US Abrams tanks and the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are stationed in Lithuania.

    During a NATO summit in Warsaw in July 2016, a decision was made to strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance.

    NATO decided to deploy multinational battalions to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland on a rotational basis, in line with requests of these countries' leaders.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Lithuania Welcomes Growing US Military Presence Near Russian Borders
    Ten US Rotation Forces Tanks Arrive in Lithuania
    Lithuania to Start Receiving US Rotation Forces Equipment on Friday - MoD
    US Guided Missile Cruiser Pays Friendly Visit to Lithuania's Biggest Port City
    Lithuania, US to Sign Deal on Status of US Troops in Baltic Country
    Tags:
    retaliation, military spending, budget, request, deployment, Patriot missile system, Lithuania, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok