Russian Deputy PM’s India Visit Sets Agenda for St. Petersburg Summit

New Delhi (Sputnik)Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the India-Russia Annual Summit on June 1, 2017 in St Petersburg.

Russian Deputy PM Rogozin met Indian Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

At the Summit meeting between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi, agreements are likely to be signed in some new areas of cooperation like agriculture, transport corridor, trade. India is likely to ask Russia to speed up defense projects which were agreed earlier.

India-Russia relations are all set to reach a new high as the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

“Both the countries are trying to give a fresh impetus to their relations and make it more relevant in the changing geo-political situations wherein Russian pro-active engagement in Asia, especially South Asia, has increased considerably in recent times. Although India has become closer to the US recently, due to some issues of common interests such as counter-terrorism and defense cooperation and also an alliance to counter China in the Indian Ocean and beyond, the India-Russia strategic partnership still stands on a solid foundation,” former Indian Foreign Secretary Bhupatray Shashank told Sputnik.

