Turkey Condemns German Protection of Servicemen Suspected of Coup Links

ANKARA (Sputnik)Turkey condemned the German decision to grant asylum to servicemen suspected of having links to US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who stands accused by Ankara of masterminding last year’s failed coup, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

"We regretted to receive the news that Germany gave political asylum to servicemen having links to FETO [Fethullahist Terror Organization] members, who tried to stage a coup. While the evidence of their links to FETO is clear, Germany makes a step, which is not in line with the spirit of alliance and damages relations between our countries," the statement said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expects Germany to revise the decision and to support "the Turkish struggle against the most dangerous terror organizations in the world including FETO."

Last month, German media reported about 262 asylum applications made by Turkish military and diplomatic passport holders citing the data of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

A military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016. It was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded. Ankara has accused Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup. Gulen denied the accusations and condemned the attempted coup.

