Magnitude 6.8 Quake Strikes Off South Sandwich Islands Near Antarctic Circle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A magnitude 6.8 quake hit off South Sandwich Islands, a British overseas territory in the southern Atlantic near Antarctica.
The earthquake was registered at 23:23 UTC at the depth of 6.2 miles. There was no tsunami warning.
#Earthquake M6.4 South Sandwich Islands Region 8mins ago 10 May 23:23 UTC — report/info: https://t.co/i4HI40Ex5U— Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) May 10, 2017
Earthquake Info— Sexto selo (@JaimeNelsonW) May 11, 2017
Region:South Sandwich Islands Region
Time:2017-05-10 23:23:37.1 UTC
Magnitude:6.5
Epicenter:25.96°W 56.49°S
Depth:10 km pic.twitter.com/fXarLRf3lI
All comments
Show new comments (0)