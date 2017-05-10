Arctic Region Has No Issues Requiring Military Solutions - Foreign Ministry

© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin Arctic Council Should Pay More Attention to Food Security - Alaska Governor Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the Arctic Council ministerial meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday in Fairbanks, Alaska, where the United States will conclude its two-year chairmanship and transfer the council to Finland.

"There are no insoluble contradictions in the region and especially issues, which would require military solutions. The prosperity of the Arctic region can be provided only through cooperation. Russia's actions on the Arctic track correspond to the very same look at the region," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Moscow is seeking to enhance the international collaboration in the Arctic region, both on the bilateral and multilateral basis, first and foremost, within the Arctic Council.

"In many respects, thanks to the activities of the Arctic Council, it was possible to prevent the degradation of the situation in the Arctic and continue the policy of cooperation, despite the complication of international relations. None of the projects of the Arctic Council has been rolled up," the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Oceans, Environment and Science David Balton told Sputnik that he regarded US-Russia cooperation in the Arctic region, and in the Arctic Council in particular, as being successful.

Canada, Russia and the United States, alongside Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark, are the Arctic Council's member states. The intergovernmental group aims to facilitate cooperation among the eight states and Arctic indigenous communities and focuses on sustainable development and environmental protection of the region.