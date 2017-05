© AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon South Korean President Appoints Governor Lee Nak-Yon as PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Moon Jae-in with his victory in South Korea's presidential elections, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"Russia highly appreciates constructive relations with the Republic of Korea and reaffirms readiness to work together to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields and to coordinate efforts in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a telegram sent to Moon.

Moon, a 64-year-old Democratic Party candidate, became the 12th South Korean president Wednesday after gaining over 41 percent of the votes.