Muslim Brotherhood Leader Gets Life Sentence in 'Rabaa Operations Room' Retrial

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In April 2015, Badie, as well as some other members of the movement, were sentenced to death for allegedly planning attacks against the state, in particular, for setting up an "operations room" in summer 2013 at a protest camp located at Cairo's Rabaa Al Adawiah area, which supported ousted country's President Mohammed Morsi.

Apart from Badie, the court issued life sentences for two other defendants, while 21 others were acquitted and two other received five years of imprisonment in the case retrial, the Ahram Online news website said Monday.

Badie's lawyer reportedly said that the Muslim Brotherhood leader did not face any other death sentences since all of them had been successfully appealed.

On August 14, 2013, Egyptian authorities used live ammunition during a raid on the camp, housed in the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo. The Human Rights Watch organization said that over 800 people had been killed in "one of the world’s largest killings of demonstrators," while Muslim Brotherhood claimed the death toll in the wider Rabaa Square stood at 2,600.