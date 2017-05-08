Chinese-Russian Trade Turnover Increased By 15% in April Year-on-Year

Overall, from January to April, the volume of bilateral trade grew by 26.2 percent to $24.7 billion, while Chinese exports to Russia increased by 22 percent and imports from Russia by 30.1 percent compared to the same period of the last year.
As a result of 2016, the trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2 percent to $69.525 billion where Chinese exports to Russia grew by 7.3 percent to 37.297 billion dollars, while imports from Russia fell by 3.1 percent to $32.228 billion.
