Chinese-Russian Trade Turnover Increased By 15% in April Year-on-Year

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The total volume of the bilateral trade in April amounted to $6.59 billion against $5.59 billion year-on-year, an increase of 15 percent. Chinese exports to Russia in April amounted to $3.21 billion while imports from Russia to $3.37 billion.

Overall, from January to April, the volume of bilateral trade grew by 26.2 percent to $24.7 billion, while Chinese exports to Russia increased by 22 percent and imports from Russia by 30.1 percent compared to the same period of the last year.

As a result of 2016, the trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2 percent to $69.525 billion where Chinese exports to Russia grew by 7.3 percent to 37.297 billion dollars, while imports from Russia fell by 3.1 percent to $32.228 billion.