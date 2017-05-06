Russia Satisfied With OPCW Conclusion on Use of Mustard Gas in Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is satisfied with the conclusion of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the use of sulfur mustard (mustard gas) in Syria’s Aleppo Province on September 16, 2016, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement.

" … the conclusion made by us together with the Syrian colleagues regarding the use of sulfur mustard by terrorists in Maarat Umm Hawsh was fully confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. We note this with satisfaction," the ministry said.

Russian military experts announced in November 2016 that they had found proof of mustard gas use by terrorists against civilians in one of the villages in Aleppo Province.