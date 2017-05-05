Berlin Opposes Possible Turkish Death Penalty Referendum on German Territory

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German government would strongly object to holding a possible Turkish referendum on reintroduction of the death penalty anywhere within its borders, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"It is politically unthinkable that we will agree on such a vote on the measure that clearly contradicts with our constitution and European values," Seibert said.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to sign the possible death penalty bill in the event the measure was supported by the people. The leader added that a referendum on the issue may be held.

The European Union negatively reacted to Erdogan’s remarks, with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders saying that the reinstatement of the death penalty in Turkey would mean the end of negotiations on the country's accession to the bloc.