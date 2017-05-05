Israel-Palestine Conflict: Trump 'Just Giving Rhetoric Everyone Wants to Hear'

In an interview with Sputnik, Joe Lauria, author, political analyst and veteran foreign-affairs journalist based at the UN since 1990, shared his thoughts on the recent talks between US President Donald Trump and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

The two leaders discussed possible steps towards Israeli-Palestinian peace in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

During the talks, Trump and Abbas also agreed to tighten US-Palestinian relations and join efforts in combating violence and terrorism. Additionally, both presidents reiterated their commitment to promote a peace settlement in the Middle East.

The US leader expressed his conviction that a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace was within reach. President Abbas, in turn, said that he hopes to achieve peace based on a longstanding plan for a two-state solution.

Earlier this year, Trump expressed skepticism at home and abroad that any breakthrough on the matter will be achieved in the immediate future.

"In general, I would say that whatever Donald Trump says is becoming increasing irrelevant," Joe Lauria said, adding that Trump's latest remarks on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are "what they expected him to say."

According to him, even though "they talk about the two-state solution, of course we know that there is no two-state solution possible anymore."

The two-state solution envisages an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.

"The huge leverage that the United States has on Israel has never really been employed. And given President Trump's very close ties with the Netanyahu government, one should not expect that Washington emerges as kind of a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Lauria pointed out.

"As for Trump, he is just giving rhetoric that everyone wants to hear. I don't think that those who are serious about the situation would take him seriously. It's little more than showmanship to just have sound bites," he added.

According to Lauria, "the situation is hopeless in many ways and we have to see some action on Trump's part" to try to resolve it.

Palestine wants to establish an independent state in the territories of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, within the borders that existed before 1967.

Israel, in turn, has been skeptical of a UN-promoted solution that would allow for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states.

