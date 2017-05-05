Palestine Issue Resolution Dependent on US-Russia Cooperation - Ambassador

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun Palestinian Injured by Israeli Border Guards After Trying to Attack Officers

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A successful solution to the Palestinian issue requires the joint efforts on the part of both Moscow and Washington, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Friday.

"The Palestinian question, of course, requires partnership between Russia and the United States. I have long been engaged in this issue and I understand that the solution to the Palestinian problem requires that partnership," Nofal said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Over the decades, Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

