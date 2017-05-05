US Bill on Port Controls Defies Concept of Int'l Security - Russian Lawmaker

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A US House of Representatives bill establishing control over the Russian Far East ports violates the concept of international security and will be met with an adequate response, a senior Russian lawmaker told Sputnik.

"It is not just impossible, it does not fit into the general concept of preserving international security," Andrei Krasov, the first deputy chair of Russia's lower house of parliament defense committee, said Friday.

His comments follow the reported passage on Thursday of a House bill enhancing sanctions against North Korea, outlining "inspection authorities" over Chinese, Iranian, Syrian and Russian ports. The latter include the ports of Nakhodka, Vanino and Vladivostok.

"The US administration will receive a symmetrical adequate response to any unfriendly steps toward Russia and our allies. In any case, no US ship will enter our waters," Krasov stressed, highlighting the Russian Armed Forces' and Navy's defense capabilities.

