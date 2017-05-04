Turkey Resumes Onions Export to Russia - Agriculture Chamber

© Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko Russian Agricultural Watchdog to Inspect Vegetable Production in Turkey

ANKARA (Sputnik)On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a comprehensive decision to cancel mutual trade restrictions. Russia, however, insisted on keeping restrictions on Turkish tomato imports as well as postponing the reintroduction of a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

"The first batch of our onion was sent to Russia by sea from the Samsun port," Dogan said as, quoted by the Anadolu news agency on Thursday.

According to Dogan, Russia's decision to remove ban on Turkish onions export has given hope to Turkish producers.

Russian-Turkish ties took a major hit when Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 aircraft flying on an anti-terror mission over Syria. Russia's retaliatory measures against Ankara included restrictions on the activities of Turkish organizations in Russia, a hiring freeze on Russian employers that want to employ Turkish workers and a ban on certain food imports since January 1, 2016. The restrictions have been gradually easing since rapprochement started in late 2016.

