Russian Agricultural Watchdog to Inspect Vegetable Production in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that an agreement was reached during the meeting on a comprehensive solution to lift restrictive measures in mutual trade. At the same time, restrictions on visa-free travel and on the supply of tomatoes from Turkey to Russia will remain for the time being.

"Following consideration of the list of the Turkish producers of pepper, lettuce, pumpkin and courgettes presented by the Turkish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock, Rosselkhoznadzor is ready to visit Turkey starting May 15 with the aim to study the work of the main producers of these products and their ability to provide a complex of measures to meet the Russian phytosanitary requirements," the press service said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to cancel mutual trade restrictions. Russia, however, insisted on keeping restrictions on Turkish tomato imports as well as postponing the reintroduction of a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

