Register
15:37 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Yars missile system en route to a field region at the final stage of the Strategic All-Around Competition, a field training contest in the Novosibirsk region

    Russia Continues to Limit Nuclear Weapons as NATO, US Seek Military Expansion

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    World
    Get short URL
    260462

    The NATO-led militarization of Europe is increasing the risk of armed conflict, Jerry Sommer of the Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC), a peace and conflict research center, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Instead of reinforcing its military presence in Europe, the US and NATO should engage in dialogue with Russia, Jerry Sommer of the Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC), a peace and conflict research center, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    "I don't see anybody threatening the NATO states. I see a need to discuss disagreements between Russia and NATO, and Germany as well, and to solve them through honest negotiation. However, the main reaction of our government, or the governments of NATO countries as a whole, is to encourage higher defense spending, aimed against Russia," Sommer said.

    "Some have even gone so far as to demand that European NATO members should have their own nuclear weapons. This is completely counter-productive and only increases the danger of escalation."

    A Russian soldier watches a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher during an exercise involving missile and artillery units of the Eastern Military District's Fifth Russian Army in the Primorye Territory
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Orlov
    Effective Deterrent: Russia's Iskander Missiles 'Almost Impossible to Down'
    Under the Obama administration, the Pentagon stationed extra NATO troop battalions in the Baltic States and Poland; the organization is currently preparing to establish an anti-missile shield stretching from the Black Sea to the Baltics.  

    An Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system was activated in Romania last May and the US is constructing a second system in Poland.

    Sommer said that the expansion of NATO military capacity in Europe is not a priority for the Trump administration and its suspension could become a turning point that ushers in more cooperation with Russia.

    "The anti-missile defense system in Poland is not particularly important for Trump because it is not intended to protect the USA. For Trump and the Republican establishment, the anti-missile defense of US territory is much more important. If the European NATO countries were to argue for the suspension or end of this program, this would open up the possibility of further arms control agreements with Russia."

    Commenting on Donald Trump's first 100 days in power, Sommer said that the US bombing of a Syrian airbase on April 7 is a worrying sign that the President will continue to pursue an interventionist US foreign policy in spite of his pre-election promises.

    "This a pattern which the US has followed for decades – if they think there is a danger they bomb it, like they did a pharmaceutical factory in Khartoum (Sudan) in 1998 because they thought al-Qaeda was using it. This is something Obama and Hillary Clinton had been discussing doing for many years, and now Trump decided to do it."

    "I am really not sure how serious these hopes (for a non-interventionist foreign policy) were for him. It can't be said conclusively whether, for example, he will improve the relationship with Russia during his term in office. The prospects have also deteriorated because it's not possible to see a desire on his part to restrict armaments. For example, he doesn't want to extend the New START agreement."

    "It would certainly be a good thing if Russia also actively encouraged and proposed an armament control deal for Europe, as well as for nuclear weapons, which might improve the prospects (for non-proliferation)," Sommer said.

    Chemical shells. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Farewell to Arms: Russia Destroys Last Remaining Supplies of Deadly Chemical Weapon Soman
    US President Donald Trump has criticized the new strategic arms limitation treaty (New START) between the US and Russia which entered into force in 2011. The agreement sets limits on nuclear armaments and ballistic missiles which must be met by February 5, 2018.

    In February, Trump told Reuters that New START is a "bad deal," raising the issue of whether the US President will seek to renegotiate the agreement.

    On Tuesday, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Russia is continuing to implement the 2010 START treaty as scheduled.

    "Despite the fact that international climate could be more favorable, Russia continues to take specific measures to reduce its nuclear arsenal," Ulyanov told the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

    "We intend to reach the agreed levels by February 5, 2018. This brings us to the point where all states with nuclear military capabilities must join the disarmament process," Ulyanov said.

    Related:

    Nuclear Probes Locate Rich Underground Aquifers Beneath Sahel Desert
    Pyongyang Says US B-1 Drills Push Peninsula Closer to Nuclear War
    Russia Reduces Nuclear Arsenals Despite Unfavorable International Climate
    Rosatom's 10-Year Non-Nuclear Orders Portfolio Tops $17.5 Bln - Deputy Director
    In the Face of Washington's Threats, North Korea Readies Another Nuclear Test
    Tags:
    nuclear missiles, Non-Proliferation Agreement, weapons, NATO, Donald Trump Jr, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Trump Security Expense Cartoon
    Tremendous Security Costs, Just Tremendous
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok