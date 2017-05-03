Russia-Turkey Ties Attaining Special Status - Putin

© AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis Russia's Turkish Imports Rise Over 40% in 2017 After Lifting of Food Embargo

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia) (Sputnik)The Russia-Turkey relations are attaining a special status and are being fully restored, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"It is very good that we have an opportunity to have an official meeting, discuss the key issues of bilateral interactions and on the main issues of the international agenda, including on such urgent ones as the Syrian crisis … The very fact of such mode of our joint work shows that the Russian-Turkish relations are attaining a special character, a special status, and are being fully restored," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

