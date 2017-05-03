UN Special Rapporteur Urges Governments to End 'Demonization' of Critical Media

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye called on Wednesday, which marks the World Press Freedom Day, on governments to stop "demonization" of media and ensure —of journalists.

"Governments must act to secure press freedom, release detained journalists and end the public demonization of critical media," Kaye said in a statement.

According to the UN expert, it is necessary to draw attention to the countries undermining "not only the practice of journalism" but the right of people "to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers and through any media."

"All too many leaders see journalism as the enemy, reporters as rogue actors, tweeps as terrorists, and bloggers as blasphemers. Government harassment of the media is a global crisis. In this crisis, I call on all governments to take steps to protect and promote independent journalism," Kaye said.

Kaye pointed out that independent reporting was put at risk by "media concentration and state domination."

"Independent journalists everywhere must confront intentionally misleading and deceitful stories (such as 'fake news' and disinformation), and are forced to devote dwindling resources to correcting the record and providing access to accurate information. The work of journalism as a public watchdog over government has become ever more difficult, but ever more important, in our digital age," the UN expert said.

Kaye called for the release of the detained journalists, repeal of legislation inconsistent with freedom of expression, investigation into cases of attacks on journalists. He also called for stopping the surveillance of journalists and the blocking of critical websites.

The World Press Freedom Day to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom is marked on May 3.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!