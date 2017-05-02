German MoD Cancels US Trip Amid Alleged Army Plot

"For the minister, the clarification of the current events around Lt. Franco A. is the priority," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Bild newspaper.
According to the prosecution, Franco A. applied for asylum as a Syrian refugee in the German town of Giessen in late 2015, and was subsequently granted asylum, shelter and benefits in January 2016. According to media, during the registration it was not noticed that the "Syrian refugee" was of German descent and did not speak Arabic but only French. He allegedly planned to commit serious crimes to discredit refugees.
