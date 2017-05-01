Berlin Offers Expertise in Solving Yemeni Conflict - Merkel

© AFP 2017/ US Could Lift Support Restrictions on Militaries Involved in Yemeni Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Merkel visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in seven years. During the meeting with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Merkel touched upon such issues as women's rights, the death penalty in the Arab country and the conflict in Yemen.

"We do not believe that there can be a military solution to this conflict," Merkel said as quoted in a statement on the German government website, adding that Berlin could contribute its expertise.

Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. Shortly after the outbreak of the conflict, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries launched airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) characterizes the situation in Yemen as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world" with 18.8 million people in need of humanitarian or defense assistance, including 10.3 million who require immediate aid to save or sustain their lives. According to the OCHA, the 2017 Yemen Response Plan is only 14.4 percent funded.